Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

COLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

COLD traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 1,610,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,049. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

