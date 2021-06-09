American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 113,092 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 309,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

