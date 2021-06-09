American Vanguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AVD stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

