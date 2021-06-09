American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

AMSWA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $664.99 million, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

