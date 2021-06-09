American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

