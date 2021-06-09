American International Group Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

