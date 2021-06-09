American International Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $120.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

