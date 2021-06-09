American International Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,793 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

