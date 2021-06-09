American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of CXP opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

