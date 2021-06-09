American International Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $321,740.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,375 shares of company stock worth $6,645,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

