American International Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $722.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

