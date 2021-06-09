American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $140.29, but opened at $125.22. American Financial Group shares last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 2,077 shares.

Specifically, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,086 shares of company stock worth $27,038,770. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

