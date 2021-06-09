American Beacon Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 9.7% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,690. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

