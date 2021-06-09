Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

AMED stock opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

