AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.27 Million

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post $362.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,966,410 shares of company stock valued at $31,199,408 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 724,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,812,160. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

