Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,959 shares of company stock worth $173,898. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

