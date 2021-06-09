Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 89,695 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $107.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

