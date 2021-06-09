Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 35,570 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,908.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52.

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.85. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,265. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,316.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

