Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,398.24. 13,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,294.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

