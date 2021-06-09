Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

AXP opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.60. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.