Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,466 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

