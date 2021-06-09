Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.