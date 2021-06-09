Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xilinx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Xilinx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,694 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

