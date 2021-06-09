Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 921 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in State Street were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

