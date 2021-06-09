AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE CBH opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.64.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
