AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE CBH opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.