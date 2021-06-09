Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,108 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIVB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

