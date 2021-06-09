Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,760 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

