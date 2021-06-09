Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

