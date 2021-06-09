Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $168.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

