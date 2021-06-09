Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

BYND opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,050. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.