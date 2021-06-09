Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 700 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

