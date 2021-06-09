Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 93.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.