Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.19 ($1.35), with a volume of 8103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £532.69 million and a P/E ratio of 66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.94.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.