Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-35 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,285. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

