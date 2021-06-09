Alistair Bennallack Acquires 13,333,333 Shares of Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Stock

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) insider Alistair Bennallack bought 13,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,666.66 ($190,476.19).

About Invion

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops photodynamic therapy for the treatment of various cancers in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a chlorophyll-based photosensitizer to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, and mesothelioma cancers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.