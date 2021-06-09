Algorand (ALGO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $406.00 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $406.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00254871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00037663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,551,556,705 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,219,548 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

