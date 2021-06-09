Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 54,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $233.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

