Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $139.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

