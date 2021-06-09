Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 114,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,641. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

