Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12. Albemarle has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $2,723,547. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Albemarle by 963.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

