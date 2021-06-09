Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $229,199.40 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $174.37. 905,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

