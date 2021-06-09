Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.