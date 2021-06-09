Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.08 ($23.63).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

AIXA stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.17 ($20.20). 487,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.59. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

