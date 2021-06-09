Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.