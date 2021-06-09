Airbloc (ABL) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $104,976.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

