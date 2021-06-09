Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 566,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 452,816 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

