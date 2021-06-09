Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,253 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

