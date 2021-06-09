Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 304.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,239,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

