Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

