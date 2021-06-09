Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,433,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,376,000 after buying an additional 482,551 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,220.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 422,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 390,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 541,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,473,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

